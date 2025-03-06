The Gap Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $206 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $4.149 billion from $4.298 billion last year.

The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $206 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $4.149 Bln vs. $4.298 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.4 Bln

