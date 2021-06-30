Gap in talks with potential new partner to sell stores in France

June 30 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N is in negotiations with Hermione People and Brands, the retail branch of FIB Group, to sell its stores in France, the U.S. apparel retailer said on Wednesday.

The move follows the company's strategic review of its European business to boost cost-effective ways of maintaining its presence in Europe.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

