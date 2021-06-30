US Markets
Gap in talks with potential new partner to sell stores in France

Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

Gap Inc is in negotiations with Hermione People and Brands, the retail branch of FIB Group, to sell its stores in France, the U.S. apparel retailer said on Wednesday.

The move follows the company's strategic review of its European business to boost cost-effective ways of maintaining its presence in Europe.

