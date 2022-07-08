Gap (GPS) to Open 2 Athleta Stores as Part of Its Growth Strategy

The Gap, Inc.’s GPS Athleta brand is set to open two outlet stores as part of its long-term growth strategy. These stores will be operational at Chicago Premium Outlets in Illinois in summer and at Leesburg Premium Outlets in Virginia this fall. This move is in sync with the brand’s plans to open 30-40 new stores in fiscal 2022. The new outlet stores are designed differently from its traditional outlet and clearance store models in order to attract new customers and help increase brand awareness.



The stores come with curated assortments of Athleta’s premium performance and lifestyle products, including Salutation Stash Tight, Momentum Seamless Tank and Conscious Crop. Customers will also be offered existing Athleta styles.



Earlier in June, the Athleta brand had revealed plans to add four stores in Canada by the end of fiscal 2022. Canada is a key market for Athleta, where it operates more than 250 stores. Driven by this, the brand’s new customer acquisition goal exceeded expectations by more than 40% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



That said, Athleta has been long serving as a major growth driver for Gap. The brand’s values-driven active and lifestyle categories, increased digital marketing investments, and focus on product strategy have been aiding sales. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, net sales jumped 4% for the Athleta brand, driven by increased awareness, along with strength in women’s active and wellness category. The metric also surged more than 60% on a two-year basis.



Increased focus on performance active as well as active lifestyle products to capitalize on the evolving shopping trends also bodes well. It has also emerged as one of the fastest-growing women's athleisure brands in North America. Driven by these factors, Athleta remains on track to reach $2 billion in net sales by fiscal 2023.



The company remains on track with its Power Plan 2023, which focuses on opening highly profitable Old Navy and Athleta stores, while closing the underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores. As part of the plan, the company expects the Old Navy and Athleta brands to contribute 70% of sales by 2023.



In sync with its fleet-optimization efforts under the Power Plan 2023, the company aims to close 50-60 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America in fiscal 2022. With the closing of the underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores, it expects to realize $100 million in EBITDA savings annually by 2023 end. Also, the company expects its e-commerce business to contribute 50% of sales by the end of 2023.



However, this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock is reeling under industry-wide challenges as well as headwinds in its Old Navy brand, including issues related to the launch of BODEQUALITY. Also, lower-than-anticipated demand in key categories like active, fleece, and kids and baby dented first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. Net sales declined 13% year over year to $3,477 million. Comparable sales (comps) slumped 14% on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s loss of 44 cents compares unfavorably with earnings of 48 cents in first-quarter fiscal 2021. This was mainly due to weak margins. Huge discounts at Old Navy and rising commodity price increases acted as deterrents.



Also, longer transit times, more delays, pack-and-hold strategies, and elevated AUC and input costs remain concerning. Inventory is likely to remain high in the fiscal second quarter as well.



Management slashed the fiscal 2022 view due to headwinds at the Old Navy brand, the current macro consumer environment, inflationary pressures and sluggishness in China. It expects adjusted earnings of 30-60 cents per share, down from the prior-mentioned $1.85-$2.05. Sales are anticipated to decline in the low to mid-single-digit range, which compares unfavorably with the earlier stated low-single-digit growth.



The adjusted operating margin is likely to be 1.5-2.5%, down from the previously communicated 6-6.5%. The company anticipates continued elevated air freight expenses for fiscal 2022, with $170 million incurred in the first quarter and $50 million to be incurred in the second quarter.



We note that the GPS stock plunged 49.7% year to date compared with industry’s decline of 45.9%.

