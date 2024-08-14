Gap (GPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Gap (GPS) standing at $22.71, reflecting a -1.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The clothing chain's shares have seen a decrease of 3.95% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.88% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gap in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 23.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.62 billion, indicating a 2.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $14.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.48% and +0.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.63% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Gap holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Gap is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.

It's also important to note that GPS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

