Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Gap (GPS) ended the recent trading session at $23.22, demonstrating a -1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.3%.

The clothing chain's shares have seen a decrease of 1.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gap in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 58.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.63 billion, showing a 2.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $14.92 billion, representing changes of +24.48% and +0.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. Gap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Gap is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so one might conclude that Gap is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GPS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.