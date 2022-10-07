Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

Gap (GPS) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing chain had gained 1.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gap as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 96.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, down 3.61% from the year-ago period.

GPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $15.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -119.44% and -6.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gap is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

