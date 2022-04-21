Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gap (GPS) closed at $14.29, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 2.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gap as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gap is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.71 billion, down 7.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $16.92 billion, which would represent changes of +31.94% and +1.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Gap currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gap has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.58.

It is also worth noting that GPS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.