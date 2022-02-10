Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Gap (GPS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.27, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had lost 2.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Gap will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gap to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.53 billion, up 2.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.1% lower. Gap currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Gap is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

It is also worth noting that GPS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

