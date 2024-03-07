Gap (GPS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gap (GPS) reported $4.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to -$0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +145.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.

: 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.2%. Comparable store sales - YoY change : 0% compared to the -1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0% compared to the -1% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : -4% versus -3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -4% versus -3.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : 4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 606 versus 609 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 606 versus 609 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 443 versus 445 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 443 versus 445 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1,243 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,240.

: 1,243 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,240. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2,562 compared to the 2,565 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,562 compared to the 2,565 average estimate based on four analysts. Square Footage - Banana Republic North America : 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.37 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.37 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $1.01 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $567 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $566.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $567 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $566.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.29 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

Shares of Gap have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

