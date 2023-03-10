Gap (GPS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2023, Gap (GPS) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.75, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33 billion, representing a surprise of -1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales-YoY change : -5% compared to the -3.13% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -5% compared to the -3.13% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales-Gap Global -YoY change : -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -5.01%.

: -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -5.01%. Comparable store sales-Banana Republic-YoY change : -3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.14%.

: -3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.14%. Number of stores-Old Navy-Total : 1238 versus 1258 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1238 versus 1258 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores-Company-operated stores : 2685 compared to the 2723.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2685 compared to the 2723.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales-Old Navy-YoY change : -7% versus -3.72% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -7% versus -3.72% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores-Banana Republic-Total : 465 versus 470.67 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 465 versus 470.67 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores-Gap-Total : 725 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 749.33.

: 725 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 749.33. Net sales-GapGlobal : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year. Net sales-Banana Republic : $578 million versus $602.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $578 million versus $602.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Net sales-Old Navy: $2.17 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

Shares of Gap have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS)

