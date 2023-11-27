Gap (GPS) Price Target Increased by 39.38% to 16.16

The average one-year price target for Gap (NYSE:GPS) has been revised to 16.16 / share. This is an increase of 39.38% from the prior estimate of 11.59 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.31% from the latest reported closing price of 18.86 / share.

Gap Declares $0.15 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2024 will receive the payment on January 31, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $18.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.58%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 7.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPS is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 287,849K shares. The put/call ratio of GPS is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,338K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,478K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 19.76% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,730K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,194K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,165K shares, representing an increase of 22.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,455K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,060K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 23.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,747K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,308K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Gap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

