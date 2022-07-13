Gap (GPS) Declines on CEO Departure, Issues Muted Q2 View

Shares of The Gap Inc. GPS fell 5% at the close of the trading session on Jul 12. The stock’s dismal run on the bourses came after the exit of its president and chief executive officer, Sonia Syngal. In her brief stint as a CEO, she introduced inclusivity in Old Navy brand, expanded curbside pickup facility, launched the Yeezy line with Kanye West, partnered with Walmart Inc for a home decor brand and with other franchisees to run stores in Europe.



However, sluggishness in its Old Navy brand that accounts for more than half of the company's sales, supply chain disruption, inflation, social unrest and economic instability acted as deterrents. Speaking of Old Navy, too much of plus-size women’s apparel backfired due to imbalance in size assortment. This led to rise in inventory levels.



For the time being, the board has appointed the current executive chairman Bob Martin as the interim CEO. The company also announced that Horacio "Haio" Barbeito will serve as the president and chief executive officer of Old Navy from Aug 1.



Prior to this, the retail industry witnessed a string of departures in the chief executive role.



Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY made significant changes in senior leadership by appointing Sue Gove, an Independent Director of its Board and Chair of the Board's Strategy Committee, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer. The move comes after the exit of ex- President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Tritton.



Earlier under Tritton’s leadership, the company undertook a transformation strategy to stay afloat. As part of it, BBBY divested its non-core assets, invested technology, infrastructure and digital capabilities as well as launched Owned Brands.



Under Armour’s UAA Patrik Frisk also stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer from June 1. Frisk will serve as an advisor through September 1 to support the transition process.



Till then, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Colin Browne will act as interim President and CEO.



The RealReal REALfounder and CEO, Julie Wainwright also exited the firm after 11 years. REAL operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products.



Currently, Rati Sahi Levesque, the company’s president and chief operating officer, as well as Robert Julian, its chief financial officer, are serving as co-interim CEOs.



According to souces, there might be a possibility of divestiture of one of Gap’s brands or a significant SG&A cost cut. Earlier, the company dismissed plans to spin off Old Navy in 2020 due to increased cost and complexity. Although its Banana Republic chain showed signs of recovery last quarter, it wasn’t enough to overcome the drab performance at the other divisions.



Gap is currently struggling to keep pace with the rapid shift from comfortable clothes to work attire as offices reopen, due to late-arriving inventory stemming from global supply chain issues. This has put the company on the back foot at a time when one of the biggest shopping times of the year, the back-to-school season is nearby.



