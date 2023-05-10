Gap (GPS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Gap said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 7.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=179).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPS is 0.09%, a decrease of 19.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 271,745K shares. The put/call ratio of GPS is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gap is 11.94. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.96% from its latest reported closing price of 8.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gap is 16,166MM, an increase of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,980K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,268K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 23.41% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,632K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,858K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,738K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,303K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,230K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,819K shares, representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Gap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.