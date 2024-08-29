Gap (GAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gap (GAP) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : 3% versus 4.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 4.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : 5% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable store sales - YoY change : 3% versus 2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1,248 versus 1,247 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,248 versus 1,247 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 438 versus 437 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 438 versus 437 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2,541 versus 2,557 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,541 versus 2,557 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 587 versus 596 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 587 versus 596 estimated by three analysts on average. Square Footage - Banana Republic North America : 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.31 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.31 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America : 271 compared to the 278 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 271 compared to the 278 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $766 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $773.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $766 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $773.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $479 million versus $478.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $479 million versus $478.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total : $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Shares of Gap have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

