Gap (GAP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Gap (GAP) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : 4% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 413 versus 408 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 413 versus 408 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1,240 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,250.

: 1,240 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,250. Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : 2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2,486 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,492.

: 2,486 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,492. Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : 14% versus 4.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14% versus 4.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales - YoY change : 1% versus 1.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Square Footage - Total : 29.70 Msq ft versus 29.34 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 29.70 Msq ft versus 29.34 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America : 255 compared to the 260 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 255 compared to the 260 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $772 million versus $788.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $772 million versus $788.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $475 million versus $471.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $475 million versus $471.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Gap have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

