Gap CEO Art Peck to step down; FY earnings forecast cut

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gap Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down after a brief transition.

The apparel retailer also cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

