Gap CEO Art Peck to step down; FY earnings forecast cut

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down after a brief transition.

The apparel retailer also cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

