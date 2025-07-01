The Gap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GAP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.41, changing hands as high as $22.98 per share. The Gap Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.99 per share, with $29.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.62.

