Gap between U.S. and German yields at smallest in two years

By Alun John

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields was around its narrowest in two years on Thursday, and was a whisker off its smallest since 2014, as expectations for further rate hikes in the eurozone have strengthened further than those for the U.S.

The 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was 2.34%, down roughly 2 basis points (bps), dipping after Reuters reported European Central Bank policymakers are converging on a 25 basis point interest rate hike in May, though other options remain on the table.

Nonetheless, the German 10-year yield has risen roughly 18 bps in the previous two trading sessions, a continuation of its rise from a low of 1.92% in mid March at the height of the turmoil in the banking sector.

Markets have moved to roughly price in a further 75 bps of rate increases from the European Central Bank, with the November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward EUESTECBF=ICAP at 3.58%.

In a sign of the range of views on the ECB's governing council, Robert Holzmann, one the most hawkish members of the rate-setting panel and the head of Austria's central bank, told a German newspaper in comments published Wednesday that the ECB needs to keep hiking interest rates and that another 50-basis-point hike in May is warranted.

In contrast, U.S. yields are much closer to their March lows. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.40% US10YT=RR, trading a touch lower after data on Wednesday showed a slowing in headline consumer price growth, and the Fed's minutes from its March meeting showed policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks.

That meant the spread between the U.S. and German 10-years was 102.75 bps on Wednesday, its narrowest since April 2020. DE10US10=RR. It was last around 104 and a break past 100.58 would make it the narrowest since 2014.

A "market theme that has crystallised surrounding the CPI release is that of further convergence between US and EUR rates – while the UST curve bull steepened, the Bund curve bear flattened," said ING analysts in a note.

"In contrast to the U.S., the European Central Bank is finding some comfort in the fact that financial stresses have remained relatively contained in the euro area," ING analysts said. "Prospects of limited banking fall-out have allowed ECB officials to refocus their attention on the issue of sticky core inflation again."

Italy's 10-year yield, a yardstick for the European periphery, was steady at 4.19% IT10YT=RR.

Short-dated yields edged down a touch. The German two-year yield DE2YT=RR was down 4 bps at 2.73%, and Italy's two-year yield IT2YT=RR was down 3.5 bps at 3.29%.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by David Holmes)

