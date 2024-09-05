The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.
Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.
To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.
Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.
Alabama
- Total annual living costs: $38,159
- Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328
- Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984
- Difference: $110,656
Alaska
- Total annual living costs: $58,036
- Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735
- Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204
- Difference: $147,469
Arizona
- Total annual living costs: $54,366
- Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713
- Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138
- Difference: $131,425
Arkansas
- Total annual living costs: $36,097
- Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061
- Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184
- Difference: $106,123
California
- Total annual living costs: $84,385
- Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145
- Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436
- Difference: $174,291
Colorado
- Total annual living costs: $61,818
- Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339
- Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016
- Difference: $156,677
Connecticut
- Total annual living costs: $56,673
- Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067
- Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202
- Difference: $174,135
Delaware
- Total annual living costs: $50,846
- Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733
- Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200
- Difference: $139,467
Florida
- Total annual living costs: $53,136
- Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661
- Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984
- Difference: $129,323
Georgia
- Total annual living costs: $46,306
- Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230
- Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690
- Difference: $132,460
Hawaii
- Total annual living costs: $100,640
- Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935
- Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804
- Difference: $163,869
Idaho
- Total annual living costs: $55,184
- Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853
- Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560
- Difference: $123,707
Illinois
- Total annual living costs: $42,369
- Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582
- Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746
- Difference: $145,164
Indiana
- Total annual living costs: $39,678
- Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203
- Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610
- Difference: $118,407
Iowa
- Total annual living costs: $38,599
- Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369
- Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106
- Difference: $122,737
Kansas
- Total annual living costs: $38,453
- Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842
- Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526
- Difference: $125,684
Kentucky
- Total annual living costs: $37,842
- Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395
- Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186
- Difference: $110,791
Louisiana
- Total annual living costs: $36,296
- Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446
- Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338
- Difference: $110,892
Maine
- Total annual living costs: $54,053
- Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066
- Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198
- Difference: $122,132
Maryland
- Total annual living costs: $54,708
- Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428
- Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284
- Difference: $172,856
Massachusetts
- Total annual living costs: $73,648
- Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712
- Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136
- Difference: $179,424
Michigan
- Total annual living costs: $40,122
- Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890
- Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670
- Difference: $123,780
Minnesota
- Total annual living costs: $47,540
- Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227
- Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682
- Difference: $148,455
Mississippi
- Total annual living costs: $35,104
- Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433
- Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298
- Difference: $98,865
Missouri
- Total annual living costs: $39,273
- Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968
- Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904
- Difference: $119,936
Montana
- Total annual living costs: $56,422
- Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095
- Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284
- Difference: $120,189
Nebraska
- Total annual living costs: $41,467
- Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698
- Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094
- Difference: $127,396
Nevada
- Total annual living costs: $56,660
- Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303
- Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910
- Difference: $130,607
New Hampshire
- Total annual living costs: $60,049
- Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745
- Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236
- Difference: $157,491
New Jersey
- Total annual living costs: $62,899
- Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113
- Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340
- Difference: $180,227
New Mexico
- Total annual living costs: $43,654
- Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023
- Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070
- Difference: $108,047
New York
- Total annual living costs: $56,857
- Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589
- Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766
- Difference: $161,177
North Carolina
- Total annual living costs: $46,926
- Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919
- Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756
- Difference: $123,837
North Dakota
- Total annual living costs: $41,840
- Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814
- Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442
- Difference: $129,628
Ohio
- Total annual living costs: $39,578
- Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639
- Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916
- Difference: $121,277
Oklahoma
- Total annual living costs: $36,856
- Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268
- Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804
- Difference: $112,536
Oregon
- Total annual living costs: $61,046
- Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887
- Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660
- Difference: $137,773
Pennsylvania
- Total annual living costs: $42,442
- Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225
- Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674
- Difference: $134,449
Rhode Island
- Total annual living costs: $59,403
- Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007
- Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022
- Difference: $142,015
South Carolina
- Total annual living costs: $44,340
- Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992
- Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976
- Difference: $117,984
South Dakota
- Total annual living costs: $44,737
- Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471
- Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412
- Difference: $120,941
Tennessee
- Total annual living costs: $44,115
- Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511
- Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534
- Difference: $119,023
Texas
- Total annual living costs: $44,147
- Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131
- Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394
- Difference: $136,263
Utah
- Total annual living costs: $59,225
- Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277
- Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832
- Difference: $148,555
Vermont
- Total annual living costs: $53,324
- Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207
- Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620
- Difference: $130,413
Virginia
- Total annual living costs: $51,108
- Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369
- Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106
- Difference: $160,737
Washington
- Total annual living costs: $68,959
- Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920
- Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760
- Difference: $163,840
West Virginia
- Total annual living costs: $34,791
- Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383
- Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150
- Difference: $100,767
Wisconsin
- Total annual living costs: $45,433
- Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330
- Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990
- Difference: $126,660
Wyoming
- Total annual living costs: $46,889
- Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267
- Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802
- Difference: $126,535
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.