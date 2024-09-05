The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor — 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Learn More: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.

To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.

Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.

Alabama

Total annual living costs: $38,159

$38,159 Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328

$55,328 Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984

$165,984 Difference: $110,656

Consider This: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Alaska

Total annual living costs: $58,036

$58,036 Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735

$73,735 Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204

$221,204 Difference: $147,469

Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Arizona

Total annual living costs: $54,366

$54,366 Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713

$65,713 Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138

$197,138 Difference: $131,425

Arkansas

Total annual living costs: $36,097

$36,097 Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061

$53,061 Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184

$159,184 Difference: $106,123

California

Total annual living costs: $84,385

$84,385 Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145

$87,145 Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436

$261,436 Difference: $174,291

Colorado

Total annual living costs: $61,818

$61,818 Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339

$78,339 Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016

$235,016 Difference: $156,677

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Connecticut

Total annual living costs: $56,673

$56,673 Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067

$87,067 Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202

$261,202 Difference: $174,135

Delaware

Total annual living costs: $50,846

$50,846 Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733

$69,733 Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200

$209,200 Difference: $139,467

Florida

Total annual living costs: $53,136

$53,136 Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661

$64,661 Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984

$193,984 Difference: $129,323

Georgia

Total annual living costs: $46,306

$46,306 Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230

$66,230 Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690

$198,690 Difference: $132,460

For You: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Hawaii

Total annual living costs: $100,640

$100,640 Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935

$81,935 Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804

$245,804 Difference: $163,869

Idaho

Total annual living costs: $55,184

$55,184 Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853

$61,853 Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560

$185,560 Difference: $123,707

Illinois

Total annual living costs: $42,369

$42,369 Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582

$72,582 Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746

$217,746 Difference: $145,164

Indiana

Total annual living costs: $39,678

$39,678 Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203

$59,203 Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610

$177,610 Difference: $118,407

Check Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Iowa

Total annual living costs: $38,599

$38,599 Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369

$61,369 Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106

$184,106 Difference: $122,737

Kansas

Total annual living costs: $38,453

$38,453 Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842

$62,842 Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526

$188,526 Difference: $125,684

Kentucky

Total annual living costs: $37,842

$37,842 Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395

$55,395 Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186

$166,186 Difference: $110,791

Louisiana

Total annual living costs: $36,296

$36,296 Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446

$55,446 Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338

$166,338 Difference: $110,892

Read Next: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

Maine

Total annual living costs: $54,053

$54,053 Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066

$61,066 Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198

$183,198 Difference: $122,132

Maryland

Total annual living costs: $54,708

$54,708 Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428

$86,428 Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284

$259,284 Difference: $172,856

Massachusetts

Total annual living costs: $73,648

$73,648 Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712

$89,712 Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136

$269,136 Difference: $179,424

Michigan

Total annual living costs: $40,122

$40,122 Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890

$61,890 Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670

$185,670 Difference: $123,780

Trending Now: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President

Minnesota

Total annual living costs: $47,540

$47,540 Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227

$74,227 Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682

$222,682 Difference: $148,455

Mississippi

Total annual living costs: $35,104

$35,104 Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433

$49,433 Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298

$148,298 Difference: $98,865

Missouri

Total annual living costs: $39,273

$39,273 Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968

$59,968 Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904

$179,904 Difference: $119,936

Montana

Total annual living costs: $56,422

$56,422 Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095

$60,095 Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284

$180,284 Difference: $120,189

Read More: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

Nebraska

Total annual living costs: $41,467

$41,467 Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698

$63,698 Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094

$191,094 Difference: $127,396

Nevada

Total annual living costs: $56,660

$56,660 Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303

$65,303 Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910

$195,910 Difference: $130,607

New Hampshire

Total annual living costs: $60,049

$60,049 Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745

$78,745 Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236

$236,236 Difference: $157,491

New Jersey

Total annual living costs: $62,899

$62,899 Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113

$90,113 Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340

$270,340 Difference: $180,227

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

New Mexico

Total annual living costs: $43,654

$43,654 Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023

$54,023 Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070

$162,070 Difference: $108,047

New York

Total annual living costs: $56,857

$56,857 Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589

$80,589 Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766

$241,766 Difference: $161,177

North Carolina

Total annual living costs: $46,926

$46,926 Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919

$61,919 Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756

$185,756 Difference: $123,837

North Dakota

Total annual living costs: $41,840

$41,840 Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814

$64,814 Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442

$194,442 Difference: $129,628

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Ohio

Total annual living costs: $39,578

$39,578 Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639

$60,639 Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916

$181,916 Difference: $121,277

Oklahoma

Total annual living costs: $36,856

$36,856 Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268

$56,268 Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804

$168,804 Difference: $112,536

Oregon

Total annual living costs: $61,046

$61,046 Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887

$68,887 Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660

$206,660 Difference: $137,773

Pennsylvania

Total annual living costs: $42,442

$42,442 Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225

$67,225 Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674

$201,674 Difference: $134,449

Explore More: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?

Rhode Island

Total annual living costs: $59,403

$59,403 Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007

$71,007 Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022

$213,022 Difference: $142,015

South Carolina

Total annual living costs: $44,340

$44,340 Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992

$58,992 Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976

$176,976 Difference: $117,984

South Dakota

Total annual living costs: $44,737

$44,737 Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471

$60,471 Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412

$181,412 Difference: $120,941

Tennessee

Total annual living costs: $44,115

$44,115 Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511

$59,511 Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534

$178,534 Difference: $119,023

Try This: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

Texas

Total annual living costs: $44,147

$44,147 Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131

$68,131 Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394

$204,394 Difference: $136,263

Utah

Total annual living costs: $59,225

$59,225 Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277

$74,277 Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832

$222,832 Difference: $148,555

Vermont

Total annual living costs: $53,324

$53,324 Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207

$65,207 Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620

$195,620 Difference: $130,413

Virginia

Total annual living costs: $51,108

$51,108 Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369

$80,369 Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106

$241,106 Difference: $160,737

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Washington

Total annual living costs: $68,959

$68,959 Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920

$81,920 Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760

$245,760 Difference: $163,840

West Virginia

Total annual living costs: $34,791

$34,791 Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383

$50,383 Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150

$151,150 Difference: $100,767

Wisconsin

Total annual living costs: $45,433

$45,433 Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330

$63,330 Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990

$189,990 Difference: $126,660

Wyoming

Total annual living costs: $46,889

$46,889 Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267

$63,267 Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802

$189,802 Difference: $126,535

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.