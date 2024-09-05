News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

September 05, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor — 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Learn More: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.

To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.

Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Total annual living costs: $38,159
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984
  • Difference: $110,656

Consider This: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Total annual living costs: $58,036
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204
  • Difference: $147,469

Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Total annual living costs: $54,366
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138
  • Difference: $131,425
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Total annual living costs: $36,097
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184
  • Difference: $106,123
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Total annual living costs: $84,385
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436
  • Difference: $174,291
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Total annual living costs: $61,818
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016
  • Difference: $156,677

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Total annual living costs: $56,673
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202
  • Difference: $174,135
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Total annual living costs: $50,846
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200
  • Difference: $139,467
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Total annual living costs: $53,136
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984
  • Difference: $129,323
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Total annual living costs: $46,306
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690
  • Difference: $132,460

For You: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Total annual living costs: $100,640
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804
  • Difference: $163,869
Boise downtown

Idaho

  • Total annual living costs: $55,184
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560
  • Difference: $123,707
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Total annual living costs: $42,369
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746
  • Difference: $145,164
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Total annual living costs: $39,678
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610
  • Difference: $118,407

Check Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Total annual living costs: $38,599
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106
  • Difference: $122,737
Topeka is the capital city of the U.

Kansas

  • Total annual living costs: $38,453
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526
  • Difference: $125,684
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Total annual living costs: $37,842
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186
  • Difference: $110,791
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Total annual living costs: $36,296
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338
  • Difference: $110,892

Read Next: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Total annual living costs: $54,053
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198
  • Difference: $122,132
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Total annual living costs: $54,708
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284
  • Difference: $172,856
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Total annual living costs: $73,648
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136
  • Difference: $179,424
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Total annual living costs: $40,122
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670
  • Difference: $123,780

Trending Now: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Total annual living costs: $47,540
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682
  • Difference: $148,455
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Total annual living costs: $35,104
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298
  • Difference: $98,865
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Total annual living costs: $39,273
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904
  • Difference: $119,936
Bozeman Montana

Montana

  • Total annual living costs: $56,422
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284
  • Difference: $120,189

Read More: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

Omaha Lincoln

Nebraska

  • Total annual living costs: $41,467
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094
  • Difference: $127,396
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Total annual living costs: $56,660
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910
  • Difference: $130,607
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Total annual living costs: $60,049
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236
  • Difference: $157,491
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Total annual living costs: $62,899
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340
  • Difference: $180,227

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Total annual living costs: $43,654
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070
  • Difference: $108,047
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Total annual living costs: $56,857
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766
  • Difference: $161,177
charlotte north carolina

North Carolina

  • Total annual living costs: $46,926
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756
  • Difference: $123,837
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Total annual living costs: $41,840
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442
  • Difference: $129,628

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Total annual living costs: $39,578
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916
  • Difference: $121,277
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Total annual living costs: $36,856
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804
  • Difference: $112,536
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Total annual living costs: $61,046
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660
  • Difference: $137,773
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Total annual living costs: $42,442
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674
  • Difference: $134,449

Explore More: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Total annual living costs: $59,403
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022
  • Difference: $142,015
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Total annual living costs: $44,340
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976
  • Difference: $117,984
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Total annual living costs: $44,737
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412
  • Difference: $120,941
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Total annual living costs: $44,115
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534
  • Difference: $119,023

Try This: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Total annual living costs: $44,147
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394
  • Difference: $136,263
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Total annual living costs: $59,225
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832
  • Difference: $148,555
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Total annual living costs: $53,324
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620
  • Difference: $130,413
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Total annual living costs: $51,108
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106
  • Difference: $160,737

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Total annual living costs: $68,959
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760
  • Difference: $163,840
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Total annual living costs: $34,791
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150
  • Difference: $100,767
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Total annual living costs: $45,433
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990
  • Difference: $126,660
CHEYENNE, WYOMING - APRIL 27, 2018: View of historic downtown Cheyenne Wyoming.

Wyoming

  • Total annual living costs: $46,889
  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267
  • Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802
  • Difference: $126,535

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.