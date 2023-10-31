Gap (BER:GAP) Price Target Increased by 8.29% to 11.33

The average one-year price target for Gap (BER:GAP) has been revised to 11.33 / share. This is an increase of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 10.47 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.92 to a high of 18.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.59% from the latest reported closing price of 12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAP is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.63% to 276,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,478K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 13.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,730K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,165K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,060K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,747K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,308K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

