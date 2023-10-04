Gap (BER:GAP) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 10.47

The average one-year price target for Gap (BER:GAP) has been revised to 10.47 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 9.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.74 to a high of 17.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from the latest reported closing price of 9.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAP is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 276,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,478K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 13.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,730K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,165K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,060K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,747K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,308K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

