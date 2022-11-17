US Markets
Gap beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand for formal clothing

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

November 17, 2022 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and posted a profit on Thursday, helped by steady demand for its formal clothing and dresses even as decades-high inflation squeezes consumer spending.

Shares of the company jumped about 11% in extended trading.

Affluent consumers have been preferring more formal clothing, dresses, woven tops and pants, shelving casual wear like t-shirts and shorts as they return to travel, work and social occasions after two years of pandemic-induced restrictions.

U.S. retail chain Macy's Inc M.N on Thursday signaled strong demand for high-end apparel and accessories ahead of the holiday season as well-to-do customers continue to splurge.

However, Gap echoed retailer Kohl's KSS.N, which on Thursday warned soaring prices of essential commodities had dampened lower-income consumer's spending on non-essential spending like apparel.

The owner of Athleta brand expects fourth-quarter net sales to be down in mid-single digits, compared with analysts' expectations of a 0.6% decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Gap's adjusted gross margin came in at 38.7% in the third quarter, down 320 basis points from a year earlier due to the company offering steep discounts to get rid off the excessive and outdated inventory, especially in its Old Navy brand.

Gap's third-quarter net sales rose 2.5% to $4.04 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $3.80 billion.

The company posted net income of $282 million, or 77 cents per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a net loss of $152 million, or 40 cents, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

