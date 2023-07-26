News & Insights

Markets
GPS

Gap Appoints Richard Dickson As CEO

July 26, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS), a specialty apparel company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Richard Dickson as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from August 22. Last year, he was appointed to the Board.

Dickson will replace Bob Martin, who was appointed as interim Chief Executive last year after Sonia Syngal decided to step down from her role as CEO.

Most recently Dickson has served as COO of Mattel, where he was a lead architect in a global corporate transformation that has reinvigorated Mattel's iconic brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.