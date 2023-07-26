Gap Appoints Richard Dickson As CEO

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS), a specialty apparel company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Richard Dickson as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from August 22. Last year, he was appointed to the Board.

Dickson will replace Bob Martin, who was appointed as interim Chief Executive last year after Sonia Syngal decided to step down from her role as CEO.

Most recently Dickson has served as COO of Mattel, where he was a lead architect in a global corporate transformation that has reinvigorated Mattel's iconic brands.

