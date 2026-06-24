Gap Advances Digital Transformation With AI-Led Marketing Overhaul

The Gap, Inc. GAP continues to benefit from strong brand momentum and growing market share across its key banners, driven by the steady execution of its brand reinvigoration strategy. The company’s transformation efforts are centered on four key priorities, including maintaining financial and operational discipline, revitalizing its brands, strengthening its platform and supply-chain capabilities, and fostering a high-performance culture.



GAP unveiled a major AI-driven initiative aimed at modernizing its marketing operations and enhancing customer engagement across its portfolio of brands. Through the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, advanced data analytics and agentic technologies, the company is reshaping its shared marketing organization into a more agile, scalable and real-time growth platform. The initiative seeks to deliver highly personalized customer experiences, strengthen owned marketing channels, improve customer retention and foster greater integration across the marketing ecosystem.



A key component of the initiative is Gap's collaboration with Google Cloud to create a unified, AI-ready data foundation that integrates customer and product intelligence. This platform is expected to support faster personalization, improved decision-making and continuous optimization across marketing content, customer activations and e-commerce operations.



Gap has teamed up with Publicis Sapient to build a consumer-focused, AI-driven operating model. The collaboration is aimed at integrating content development, campaign execution, commerce and customer intelligence into a more connected ecosystem, while improving efficiency across its workforce, processes, technology infrastructure and data capabilities. To power its AI capabilities, Gap is utilizing Google Cloud technologies such as Agent Studio, Agent Engine and Gemini models, along with advanced image and video-generation tools, including Nano Banana and Veo. These tools are intended to streamline workflows and support large-scale content creation.



Additionally, Gap is working with Zeta Global to build an AI-powered marketing stack centered on Athena by Zeta, an intelligence platform designed to connect customer data, decision-making and marketing execution. Athena's predictive and agentic capabilities will help coordinate audience targeting, creative development, campaign activation and optimization, enabling more personalized customer experiences and faster campaign deployment. By combining its established brand heritage with advanced AI infrastructure and data-driven capabilities, Gap aims to create a faster, more responsive and customer-centric marketing model that supports long-term growth.



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This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 15.7% in the past three months against the industry’s 3.2% growth.

3 Retail Picks You Can’t Miss

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Genesco Inc. GCO, Designer Brands Inc. DBI and Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI.



Genesco, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 55.2% from the year-ago figure. GCO delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.8% in the trailing four quarters.



Designer Brands, designer and producer of footwear and accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 0.5% from the year-ago figure.



Levi Strauss, designer and marketer of jeans, casual wear and related accessories, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. LEVI delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.2% from the year-ago figure.

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The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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