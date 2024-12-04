Gaotu Techedu Posts Wider Loss In Q3; Net Revenues Up 53.1%

(RTTNews) - Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) posted a third quarter net loss of RMB 471.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 57.7 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.83 compared to a loss of RMB 0.22. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 457.2 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB 41.7 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 1.78, for the quarter.

Third quarter net revenues increased by 53.1% to RMB 1.21 billion from a year ago. Gross billings were RMB 1.07 billion, up 67.2%.

The company projects fourth quarter total net revenues to be between RMB 1.29 billion and RMB 1.31 billion, representing an increase of 69.2% to 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.