News & Insights

Markets
GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Posts Wider Loss In Q3; Net Revenues Up 53.1%

December 04, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) posted a third quarter net loss of RMB 471.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 57.7 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.83 compared to a loss of RMB 0.22. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 457.2 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB 41.7 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 1.78, for the quarter.

Third quarter net revenues increased by 53.1% to RMB 1.21 billion from a year ago. Gross billings were RMB 1.07 billion, up 67.2%.

The company projects fourth quarter total net revenues to be between RMB 1.29 billion and RMB 1.31 billion, representing an increase of 69.2% to 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.