Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GOTU) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 4.23

The average one-year price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:GOTU) has been revised to 4.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 3.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.98 to a high of 6.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.17% from the latest reported closing price of 5.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOTU is 0.14%, an increase of 194.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.00% to 47,588K shares. The put/call ratio of GOTU is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,998K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 96.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 457.59% over the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 5,374K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 41.65% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,283K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management holds 3,173K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tiger Pacific Capital holds 2,946K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

Gaotu Techedu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional, admission and other courses through the brand Gaotu Professional. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

