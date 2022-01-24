Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR Shares Close the Week 24.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR (GOTU) shares closed this week 24.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 16.0% year-to-date, down 97.6% over the past 12 months, and down 78.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 5.8%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $2.25 and as low as $1.67 this week.

Shares closed 98.5% below its 52-week high and 45.2% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 11.0% higher than the 10-day average and 44.3% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -0.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -149.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 19.8%

