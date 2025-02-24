GAOTU TECHEDU Earnings Preview: Recent $GOTU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GAOTU TECHEDU ($GOTU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,336,672,872 and earnings of -$0.78 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOTU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GAOTU TECHEDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of GAOTU TECHEDU stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIGER PACIFIC CAPITAL LP removed 5,382,049 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,097,632
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,281,251 shares (+2316.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,375,939
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,726,625 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,161,308
- HCEP MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,232,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,059,128 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,509,490
- HARVEST FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD removed 1,200,000 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,628,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 936,514 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,050,965
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.