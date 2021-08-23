US Markets
TRP

GAO report found multiple problems with Keystone pipeline -lawmakers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TERRAY SYLVESTER

The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, maunfacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, maunfacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday.

The committee chairmen requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after two releases of more than 11,000 barrels crude oil from the pipeline in less than two years, they said.

"In its thorough review of the pipeline’s history and construction, GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular