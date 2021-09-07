Gannex Announces Positive Results From Phase I Trial On Pharmacokinetics In Patients With NAFLD

(RTTNews) - Gannex, a wholly owned company of Ascletis Pharma Inc., announced positive results from the U.S. Phase I trial of drug-drug interactions in healthy subjects and pharmacokinetics or PK in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD for ASC41 oral tablets, a liver-targeted prodrug.

ASC41 is mainly metabolized by CYP3A4 to form an active metabolite ASC41-A, a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta or THRß agonist.

The clinical study consisted of two cohorts. The first cohort evaluated the safety, tolerability and PK of ASC41 after oral administration of 5 mg tablets in the presence of itraconazole--a strong inhibitor of CYP3A4 or phenytoin-- strong inducer of CYP3A4 in heathy volunteers.

The second cohort evaluated the safety, tolerability and PK of ASC41 after oral administration of 5 mg tablets in patients with NAFLD.

The drug-drug interaction data demonstrated that there were no clinically significant changes in the exposure of the active metabolite ASC41-A in the presence of itraconazole or phenytoin, as compared to that in the absence of the strong inhibitor or inducer.

The data show competitiveness of ASC41 to other THRß agonists in the late stage clinical development.

In addition, the findings suggested that clinically significant drug-drug interactions would be unlikely between ASC41/ASC41-A and antidepressants, which are commonly used in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH patient population. In addition, in vitro transporter studies predicted no significant effect of ASC41/ASC41-A on statin exposure.

The study also revealed that the PK of ASC41/ASC41-A in healthy volunteers was not significantly different from that in patients with NAFLD.

Additionally, the PK results from this study which was conducted in the U.S. were comparable to those of the Phase I ASC41 study conducted in China, indicating no significant PK differences between Chinese and U.S. populations.

