News & Insights

Markets
GCI

Gannett Lifts FY23 Net Result View, Backs Revenue Forecast - Update

August 03, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While announcing narrower loss and weak revenues in its second quarter, mass media holding company Gannett Co. (GCI) on Thursday raised its full year 2022 net result outlook and backed revenue forecast.

For the full year, the company now projects net result attributable to Gannett between a loss of $10 million and a net income of $20 million. The company previously expected net result attributable to Gannett between a loss of $15 million and net income of $15 million.

For 2023, the company continues to expect revenues of $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion and same store total revenues year-over-year drop of 3 percent to 5 percent.

In the second quarter, Gannett's net loss narrowed to $12.68 million or $0.09 per share from last year's loss of $53.69 million or $0.39 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2 percent to $672.36 million from $748.66 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.