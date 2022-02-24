Markets
Gannett Initiates FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) initiated its net income, revenue and same store revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects net income in a range of $50 million to $70 million on revenues between $3.07 billion and $3.16 billion, with same-store total revenues between a decline of 2 percent and an increase of 1 percent.

For the first quarter, the company expects a net loss of about $5 million on revenues between $745 million and $755 million, with same-store total revenue decline of 3 to 1 percent.

