Gannett (GCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gannett (GCI) closed at $4.62, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the newspaper company had lost 13.01% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GCI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 51.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $786.02 million, down 17.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion, which would represent changes of +54.55% and -2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GCI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% lower within the past month. GCI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

