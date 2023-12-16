Gannett (GCI) Price Target Increased by 59.26% to 2.92

The average one-year price target for Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has been revised to 2.92 / share. This is an increase of 59.26% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.84% from the latest reported closing price of 2.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gannett. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCI is 0.08%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 110,390K shares. The put/call ratio of GCI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 13,146K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 8,594K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,515K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 50.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,601K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 70.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,639K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,024K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Gannett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gannett Co., Inc. is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. The Company's current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

