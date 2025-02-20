GANNETT Earnings Results: $GCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GANNETT ($GCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $621,280,000, missing estimates of $641,442,162 by $-20,162,162.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GCI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GANNETT Insider Trading Activity
GANNETT insiders have traded $GCI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURENCE TARICA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $225,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GANNETT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of GANNETT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 1,025,190 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,187,461
- TROLUCE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,060,000
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 988,990 shares (+68.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,004,289
- STATE STREET CORP removed 927,868 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,695,012
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 914,463 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,182
- MORGAN STANLEY added 680,040 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,441,002
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 655,118 shares (+100.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,314,897
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GANNETT Government Contracts
We have seen $2,850,532 of award payments to $GCI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TEA TS 0005: $623,328
- TEA TS 0004: $509,006
- MI-SENEY NWR-AE SERVICES IRA H/H: $461,946
- A-E SERVICES - INSPECTIONS AND PREPARATION OF INSPECTION REPORTS FOR THREE BRIDGES AND TWENTY-ONE (21) HYDR...: $399,673
- IL - LITTLE GRASSY DAM SURVEY AND PMP ANALYSIS: $241,172
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.