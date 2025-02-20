GANNETT Earnings Results: $GCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GANNETT ($GCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $621,280,000, missing estimates of $641,442,162 by $-20,162,162.

GANNETT Insider Trading Activity

GANNETT insiders have traded $GCI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE TARICA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $225,000

GANNETT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of GANNETT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GANNETT Government Contracts

We have seen $2,850,532 of award payments to $GCI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

