Gannett Creates Two New U.S. Operating Business Units

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) announced an organizational restructuring that creates two new U.S. operating business units, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions.

The Gannett Media unit will focus on news, content, operations such as print and distribution, business-to-business marketing solutions and subscription growth through a "digital-first lens. The unit will be led by Maribel Perez Wadsworth as President, the company said in a statement.

Digital Marketing Solutions unit will focus on operations that support marketing solutions, including customer services and product and engineering. The unit will be led by Kris Barton as President.

