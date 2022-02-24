Markets
Gannett Co. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co. (GCI) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$22.45 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$122.17 million, or -$0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $826.54 million from $875.45 million last year.

Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$22.45 Mln. vs. -$122.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.17 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $826.54 Mln vs. $875.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $745 to $755 Mln

