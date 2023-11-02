Gannett Co. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co. (GCI) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$2.57 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$54.11 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $652.87 million from $717.90 million last year.

Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$2.57 Mln. vs. -$54.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.02 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $652.87 Mln vs. $717.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.65 - $2.67 Bln

