Gannett Co. Q2 Loss Declines

August 03, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co. (GCI) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$12.68 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$53.69 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $672.36 million from $748.66 million last year.

Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$12.68 Mln. vs. -$53.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $672.36 Mln vs. $748.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.75 - $2.80 Bln

