Gannett Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gannett Co. (GCI):

Earnings: -$53.69 million in Q2 vs. $22.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $748.66 million in Q2 vs. $804.28 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 - $3.00 Bln

