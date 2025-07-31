Gannett Co. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co. (GCI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $78.39 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $13.75 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to $584.86 million from $639.84 million last year.

Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.39 Mln. vs. $13.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $584.86 Mln vs. $639.84 Mln last year.

