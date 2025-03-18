Gannett Appoints Trisha Gosser As CFO

News & Insights

March 18, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Media company Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), Tuesday announced the appointment of Trisha Gosser as the chief financial officer of the company, effective immediately.

Gosser currently serves on the Board of Directors for the News Media Alliance.

Prior to joining Gannett, she held finance roles at Brunswick Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric, managing operations across accounting and tax.

In the pre-market hours, Gannett's stock is trading at $3.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.

