Gannett: Revenues To Be Significantly Impacted By COVID-19; To Cut Expenses

(RTTNews) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) said the company expects its operating performance to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company anticipates advertising and events revenues to decline as a result of business closures and social distancing measures.

Gannett has identified measures that it expects to reduce expenses in 2020 by an additional $100 - $125 million, through implementation of reductions in force and furloughs, significant pay reductions for senior management, and cancellation of non-essential travel and spending.

The Board has decided to suspend the quarterly dividend until conditions improve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.