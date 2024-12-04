Ganglong China Property Group Changes Auditor in Cost Move

Ganglong China Property Group Limited (HK:6968) has released an update.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and CCTH CPA Limited taking over the role. The decision, effective from December 4, 2024, is part of the company’s cost-effective measures as it seeks competitive audit services. The company assures shareholders that this change will not impact its annual audit process.

