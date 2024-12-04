News & Insights

Stocks

Ganglong China Property Group Changes Auditor in Cost Move

December 04, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ganglong China Property Group Limited (HK:6968) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ganglong China Property Group Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and CCTH CPA Limited taking over the role. The decision, effective from December 4, 2024, is part of the company’s cost-effective measures as it seeks competitive audit services. The company assures shareholders that this change will not impact its annual audit process.

For further insights into HK:6968 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.