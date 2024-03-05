News & Insights

Ganfeng Lithium to buy no less than 14.8% stake in Millennial's Argentine subsidiary

March 05, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Ella Cao, Siyi Liu, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's leading lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ said on Tuesday it plans to buy a stake of no less than 14.8% in Millennial Lithium Corp's Argentine subsidiary Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. for up to $70 million.

The proceeds will be primarily used for the development of Pastos Grandes' lithium salt lake project in Argentina, Ganfeng said in a filing to the Shenzhen exchange.

