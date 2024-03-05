News & Insights

World Markets
LAAC

Ganfeng Lithium plans to buy stake in Proyecto Pastos Grandes

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

March 05, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Ella Cao, Siyi Liu, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Adds details, changes slug

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ said on Tuesday it plans to buy a stake of at least 14.8% in a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Argentina Corp LAAC.TO, as China's leading lithium producer ramps up its efforts to secure resources.

Ganfeng Lithium will subscribe to up to $70 million worth of new shares in Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A.(PGCO), with the proceeds to be used for the development of the Pastos Grandes lithium salt lake project in Argentina, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The deal, pending regulatory approval, would give Ganfeng more access to resources in Argentina where it already owns the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project and the Ganfeng Mariana Salt Lake Project.

Established in 2016, PGCO owns two lithium projects in Argentina - the Pastos Grandes lithium project and Cauchari East lithium project, according to Ganfeng.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Siyi Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAAC
LAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.