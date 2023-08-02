Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. - Class H (GNENF) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 9.80

The average one-year price target for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. - Class H (OTC:GNENF) has been revised to 9.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 9.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.45 to a high of 15.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.80% from the latest reported closing price of 6.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. - Class H. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNENF is 0.02%, a decrease of 76.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.98% to 141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 22.93% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 17.12% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 181.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 51.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.