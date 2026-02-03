Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (SZSE:002460) Price Target Increased by 21.01% to 69.48

The average one-year price target for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (SZSE:002460) has been revised to CN¥69.48 / share. This is an increase of 21.01% from the prior estimate of CN¥57.42 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥36.36 to a high of CN¥96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥67.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002460 is 0.34%, an increase of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 15,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 7,567K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,048K shares , representing a decrease of 19.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002460 by 5.49% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,377K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,094K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002460 by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 624K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002460 by 7.27% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 500K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

