Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (SEHK:1772) Price Target Increased by 10.73% to 46.61

The average one-year price target for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (SEHK:1772) has been revised to HK$46.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.73% from the prior estimate of HK$42.09 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$24.22 to a high of HK$72.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.77% from the latest reported closing price of HK$51.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1772 is 0.50%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 56,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 26,358K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,674K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1772 by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,576K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1772 by 29.90% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 4,963K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares , representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1772 by 8.59% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 2,429K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

