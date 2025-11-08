Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (GNENF) Price Target Increased by 37.07% to 4.18

The average one-year price target for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (OTCPK:GNENF) has been revised to $4.18 / share. This is an increase of 37.07% from the prior estimate of $3.05 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.55 to a high of $6.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.08% from the latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNENF is 0.48%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 57,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 26,358K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,674K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,576K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 29.90% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 4,963K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares , representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 2,429K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

