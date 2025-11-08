Stocks
GNENF

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (GNENF) Price Target Increased by 37.07% to 4.18

November 08, 2025 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (OTCPK:GNENF) has been revised to $4.18 / share. This is an increase of 37.07% from the prior estimate of $3.05 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.55 to a high of $6.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.08% from the latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNENF is 0.48%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 57,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 26,358K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,674K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,576K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 29.90% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 4,963K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares , representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNENF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 2,429K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.-> See our take on Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GNENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.